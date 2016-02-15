Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
TOKYO Feb 15 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday as Tokyo stocks rebounded after last week's rout, curbing bids for safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis point to 0.085 percent. The yield had sunk to a record low minus 0.035 percent last week when global risk aversion pummelled equities.
The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.125 percent, pulling away from an all-time trough of minus 0.265 percent struck on Thursday.
A regular JGB-buying operation, part of the central bank's debt-purchasing scheme, helped limit losses. The Bank of Japan bought 1.27 trillion yen ($11.15 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 6 percent on the heels of a rally in European bank stocks and on Wall Street. The benchmark index posted its worst weekly drop since 2008 on Friday.
($1 = 113.9400 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT