TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese government bond yields dropped on Tuesday, as the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy came into effect.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.065 percent, dipping back towards a record low of minus 0.035 percent plumbed last week in the wake of global risk aversion.

Debt yields felt a downward pull as the overnight unsecured call money rate, the interbank lending benchmark and the starting point of the yield curve, fell to zero percent.

The overnight call money rate fell as the BOJ's negative interest rates came into force for the first time on Tuesday, meaning banks will now have to pay to keep additional reserves with the central bank.

In a bid to get banks to lend more and thus prompt businesses and savers to spend more money, the BOJ announced on Jan. 29 that it will adopt negative rates, following a path taken by the European Central Bank and the Swedish and Swiss central banks.

Tuesday's 1.2 trillion yen ($10.45 billion) 20-year JGB auction was well received as a rise in yields over the past two trading days made the new debt more affordable to investors. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 3.50 from 3.49 at the previous sale.

The 20-year yield fell to a record trough of 0.705 percent during last week's market rally but had risen back above 0.800 percent. ($1 = 114.7800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)