TOKYO Feb 17 The curve on the Japanese
government bonds flattened on Wednesday as yields of
longer-dated bonds fell more than others following a regular
debt-buying operation by the central bank.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.050 percent, taking cues from an overnight drop by
U.S. Treasuries and on caution ahead of Thursday's 2.5 trillion
yen ($21.98 billion) five-year auction. The rise pulled the
benchmark JGB yield slightly away from a record low of minus
0.035 percent struck last week.
The 30-year yield fell 3 basis points to
1.040 percent due to a JGB buying operation by the Bank of
Japan, which purchased more than 500 billion yen ($4.40 billion)
of debt Wednesday across various maturities. The central bank
regularly buys JGBs as part of its debt-buying scheme.
Japan's Nikkei fell more than 2 percent and helped
curb losses by shorter-dated JGBs.
($1 = 113.7500 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)