TOKYO Feb 18 Japanese government bond prices
firmed on Thursday, helped by a fall in short-term interest
rates following the start of the Bank of Japan's negative
interest rates as well as demand from foreign investors.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 3.0 basis
points to 0.015 percent, edging back near zero,
with bonds of up to nine-and-a-half years trading at negative
yields.
The two-year bond yield fell 4.0 basis points to minus 0.190
percent, as short-term interest rates fell deeper
into negative levels following the start of negative interest
rates on a portion of excess reserves at the BOJ.
The three-month repo rate fell to a record low of minus
0.150 percent, partly as investors expect further
monetary easing from the BOJ in coming months.
Some buying came from foreign investors, who can borrow the
yen at deeply negative interest rates using swaps, market
players said.
The auction of five-year JGBs drew tepid demand because few
Japanese investors were willing to buy at current negative
yields but the results did not have a lasting impact.
The auction produced the tail, or gap between the lowest and
average price, of 0.09, much higher than 0.01 in the previous
auction.
Some market players were bidding for bonds, hoping to sell
them into the BOJ's next bond buying, which they expect to come
on Friday.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.24 point to 151.38
.
