BRIEF-Newrange Gold arranges up to $1.2 million financing
* Proceeds of financing will be used principally to advance company's Pamlico project in Mineral County, Nevada
TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, supported by weakness in domestic equities and strong results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to minus 0.005 percent, slipping into the negative for the first time since Feb. 10.
The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.705 percent .
Japanese stock prices fell 1.7 percent and the yen strengthened, boosting the safe-haven allure of JGBs. The BOJ's purchase of bonds totalling 1.27 trillion yen on Friday also produced solid prices, underlining the scarcity of JGBs.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point in price to 151.57.
Japanese short-term interest rates kept falling after the BOJ implemented negative rates on Tuesday, with the three-month repo rate falling to record low of minus 0.155 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's proposal to reform the country's pension system will be presented to the government's support base in the lower house on Tuesday, Carlos Marun, president of the pension reform commission in the lower house, said on the sidelines of a conference in Brasilia on Monday.