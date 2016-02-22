TOKYO Feb 22 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Monday, as sharp falls in swap interest rates
surprised market players who were bracing for a softer market
ahead of a 40-year bond auction the following day.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to minus 0.005
percent while the five-year yield fell 1.0 basis
point to minus 0.180 percent.
The 10-year swap rate fell to 0.09/19
percent from 0.11/21 percent the previous day, with banks said
to be receiving fixed swap rates in exchange for floating rates
- a bet similar in nature to buying in bonds.
Some banks may be receiving swaps instead of buying
government bonds, where the 10-year yield has fallen below zero.
The strength in the swap market forced JGB players to cover
short positions they made to prepare for the 400 billion yen
($3.54 billion) 40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.
The 40-year JGB yield dropped 5.0 basis points to 1.110
percent while the 30-year yield fell 3.0 basis
points to 0.990 percent.
($1 = 112.9700 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)