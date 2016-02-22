TOKYO Feb 22 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Monday, as sharp falls in swap interest rates surprised market players who were bracing for a softer market ahead of a 40-year bond auction the following day.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to minus 0.005 percent while the five-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to minus 0.180 percent.

The 10-year swap rate fell to 0.09/19 percent from 0.11/21 percent the previous day, with banks said to be receiving fixed swap rates in exchange for floating rates - a bet similar in nature to buying in bonds.

Some banks may be receiving swaps instead of buying government bonds, where the 10-year yield has fallen below zero.

The strength in the swap market forced JGB players to cover short positions they made to prepare for the 400 billion yen ($3.54 billion) 40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

The 40-year JGB yield dropped 5.0 basis points to 1.110 percent while the 30-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.990 percent.

($1 = 112.9700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)