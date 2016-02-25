TOKYO Feb 25 Yields on longer-dated Japanese government bonds fell to fresh record lows on Thursday as investors continued to move down the curve in search of better returns.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield hit a fresh all-time low of minus 0.060 percent, while the 20-year and 30-year yields also touched record lows of 0.570 percent and 0.880 percent.

JGB yields were already low at the start of the year due to the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing, but their descent accelerated after the central bank went a step further and adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29.

With 10-year zone yields now stuck firmly below zero, investors like trust banks bought 20-year and 30-year bonds which still offer positive yields, traders said.

Moreover, steady demand from foreign investors have added to the downward momentum in yields of JGBs, which have found favour with investors like sovereign wealth funds looking to diversify their portfolios amid global market turmoil.

Foreign investors can also earn a handsome return because strong Japanese investor demand for the U.S. currency has widened dollar/yen swap spreads sharply, meaning foreign investors can get a premium for swapping their dollars to yen. The yen they gain from the swap is in turn invested in JGBs.

Japan Securities Dealers Association data showed that foreign investors purchased a net 1.4272 trillion yen ($12.72 billion) of Japanese debt in January, by far the largest group of buyers. It also marked the 19th straight month of net buying by foreign investors. ($1 = 112.2200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)