TOKYO, March 2 Japanese government bonds edged
up from session lows but declined on Wednesday, taking their cue
from surging stocks and a recovery in risk appetites that sapped
the appeal of fixed-income assets.
The Nikkei stock index ended up 4.1 percent.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 70 billion yen of JGBs
maturing in one year and 450 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 5
to 10 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.
A day after the first 10-year auction since the BOJ adopted
its negative rate policy, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
added half a basis point to minus 0.040 percent,
moving away from a session low of minus 0.045 percent.
The 30-year yield was flat at 0.785 percent,
down from a session high of 0.815 percent but still not far from
a record low of 0.765 percent plumbed in the previous session.
March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to end at
152.02.
Japan is laying the groundwork for new government spending,
which would add to its already heavy debt burden.
Tokyo is unlikely to be able to launch a stimulus package to
support its struggling economy without raising concerns about
the size of its spending, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tokyo market team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)