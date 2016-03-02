TOKYO, March 2 Japanese government bonds edged up from session lows but declined on Wednesday, taking their cue from surging stocks and a recovery in risk appetites that sapped the appeal of fixed-income assets.

The Nikkei stock index ended up 4.1 percent.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 70 billion yen of JGBs maturing in one year and 450 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 5 to 10 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.

A day after the first 10-year auction since the BOJ adopted its negative rate policy, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to minus 0.040 percent, moving away from a session low of minus 0.045 percent.

The 30-year yield was flat at 0.785 percent, down from a session high of 0.815 percent but still not far from a record low of 0.765 percent plumbed in the previous session.

March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to end at 152.02.

Japan is laying the groundwork for new government spending, which would add to its already heavy debt burden.

Tokyo is unlikely to be able to launch a stimulus package to support its struggling economy without raising concerns about the size of its spending, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tokyo market team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)