TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield reaching a new record
low, as investors reinvested proceeds from maturing debt back
into the market.
June 10-year JGB futures nudged up 0.02 point to
151.73. The 30-year yield touched a life-time low
of 0.455 percent.
The JGB yield curve has flattened steadily amid persistent
investor demand for debt that still offer positive yields. The
JGB yield curve through to around the 10-year maturities now
yield below zero percent, dragged down by the Bank of Japan's
negative interest rate policy.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood little
changed at minus 0.100 percent after hitting an all-time low of
minus 0.135 percent last week.
Coupon payments and government bonds maturing on Tuesday
added to the yield curve flattening pressure, as investors
ploughed back these proceeds into JGBs.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)