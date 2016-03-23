TOKYO, March 23 Japanese government bond prices
pared earlier losses and edged up on Wednesday in response to
strong liquidity-enhancing auction results.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point
at minus 0.105 percent after initially touching
minus 0.080 percent in sympathy with overnight losses by U.S.
Treasuries.
June 10-year futures was up 0.08 point at 151.80
after slipping to 151.53.
In a monthly sale to enhance market liquidity, the finance
ministry offered 500 billion yen ($4.45 billion) of off-the-run
government bonds on Wednesday which attracted firm investor
demand.
Super long JGBs lagged, however, with the maturities
vulnerable to selling pressure following the previous day's
steep rally. The 30-year yield was up 3 basis
points at 0.445 percent after touching a record low of 0.415
percent on Tuesday.
The yield curve has flattened sharply since the Bank of
Japan adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29. Yields of JGBs
with remaining maturities of around 12 years are now below zero,
and investor demand has increased for 20-year and 30-year super
longs that still offer positive yields.
The 10-year/30-year yield spread tightened to 51.5 basis
points on Tuesday, its narrowest since 2007.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Chicago's Federal
Reserve president struck a bullish tone on the U.S. economy, and
as new corporate debt sales weighed on the market.
($1 = 112.3600 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)