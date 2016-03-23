TOKYO, March 23 Japanese government bond prices pared earlier losses and edged up on Wednesday in response to strong liquidity-enhancing auction results.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point at minus 0.105 percent after initially touching minus 0.080 percent in sympathy with overnight losses by U.S. Treasuries.

June 10-year futures was up 0.08 point at 151.80 after slipping to 151.53.

In a monthly sale to enhance market liquidity, the finance ministry offered 500 billion yen ($4.45 billion) of off-the-run government bonds on Wednesday which attracted firm investor demand.

Super long JGBs lagged, however, with the maturities vulnerable to selling pressure following the previous day's steep rally. The 30-year yield was up 3 basis points at 0.445 percent after touching a record low of 0.415 percent on Tuesday.

The yield curve has flattened sharply since the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates on Jan. 29. Yields of JGBs with remaining maturities of around 12 years are now below zero, and investor demand has increased for 20-year and 30-year super longs that still offer positive yields.

The 10-year/30-year yield spread tightened to 51.5 basis points on Tuesday, its narrowest since 2007.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Chicago's Federal Reserve president struck a bullish tone on the U.S. economy, and as new corporate debt sales weighed on the market.

($1 = 112.3600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)