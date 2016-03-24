TOKYO, March 24 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, with the superlong zone underperforming after the Bank of Japan bought fewer than expected longer bonds in its purchase operations.

The central bank reduced its purchase amounts in JGBs maturing in 10- to 25-years, and in 25- to 40-years, by 200 billion yen ($1.77 billion) in each zone.

It offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 1- to 3-years, 420 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 3- to 5-years, 240 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 10- to 25-years zone, and 160 billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis points to minus 0.090 percent, while the yield on the 20-year JGB added 7 basis points to 0.415 percent .

The 30-year JGB yield added 10 basis points to 0.540 percent , moving away from a record low of 0.415 percent on Tuesday.

June 10-year JGB futures were flat at 151.86.

Japan's Ministry of Finance has floated a plan to reduce the issuance of inflation-linked Japanese government bonds (JGB) at its next auction schedule for April 12 to 400 billion yen from an originally planned 500 billion yen, a senior ministry official told a briefing on Wednesday.

The price of the inflation-linked JGBs has faced pressure as fears of a global economic slowdown and weak crude oil prices prompted investors to lower their inflation expectations. The BOJ's negative interest rate policy unveiled in late January also weighed on prices.

($1 = 112.8000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)