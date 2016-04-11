TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bonds were little changed on Monday after the Bank of Japan skipped its bond buying operation, with market players focusing on a 30-year bond auction later this week.

The benchmark 10-year JGB, which saw no trade in the morning session, was traded at minus 0.090 percent, down 0.5 basis point from Friday.

Ten-year JGB futures prices were up 0.02 point at 151.67 .

The BOJ skipped its bond buying operation on Monday, providing no catalyst for trading in a market dominated by massive purchases by the central bank.

The five-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at minus 0.225 percent while the longer end of the market was supported on hopes of investor buying at start of new financial year in Japan on April 1.

The 20-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.315 percent . The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.395 percent.

The Ministry of Finance plans to sell 800 billion yen ($7.41 billion) of 30-year JGBs in an auction on Thursday.

Traders expect decent demand from investors who are eager to buy any bonds with positive yields. ($1 = 107.90 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)