TOKYO, April 12 Japanese government bonds mostly
edged higher in a subdued session on Tuesday as investors looked
ahead to a sale of 30-year JGBs later this week.
Earlier in the session, Japan's Ministry of Finance offered
400 billion yen ($3.69 billion) of 10-year inflation-linked JGBs
in a quarterly sale of the notes.
The lowest accepted price was 104.90, compared to market
expectations of 104.50 to 104.80. The bid-to-cover ratio, a
gauge of demand, rose to 2.84 from the previous sale's 2.47. As
inflation-linked JGBs are relatively illiquid, the market impact
of the sale was muted.
A Bank of Japan survey released in the previous session
showed that Japanese households' sentiment worsened in the three
months to March, and their expectations of inflation fell to
levels before the central bank deployed its massive asset-buying
programme three years ago.
"Global financial markets remain unstable as investors are
becoming increasingly risk averse due to uncertainty over the
outlook of emerging and resource-exporting economies," BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting
of trust banks on Monday, adding that the bank would take
additional easing steps if needed to achieve its inflation
target.
In the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB yield
was flat at 0.400 percent, after earlier falling as low as 0.390
percent.
The finance ministry is scheduled to offer 800 billion yen
of 30-year JGBs in an auction on Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB fell half a basis
point to minus 0.095 percent, after earlier
dropping to minus 0.085 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures prices ended up 0.08 point at 151.75.
after trading in a relatively narrow 151.61-151.81
range.
($1 = 108.2800 yen)
