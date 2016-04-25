TOKYO, April 25 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, in anticipation the Bank of Japan may not enhance bond buying if it should further ease monetary policy at its policy-setting meeting later in the week.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points at minus 0.080 percent, reaching an 11-day peak. The 30-year yield climbed 5 basis points to 0.385 percent.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the BOJ is considering further easing monetary policy by applying negative rates to its lending for financial institutions. The central bank will announce its policy decision after its two-day meeting ends on Thursday.

"This suggests that the BOJ might not increase its bond buying amount if it does ease, and investors with positions centred in the 20-year zone are taking the opportunity to sell them," said a dealer at a foreign brokerage in Tokyo.

The BOJ has played a key role in driving JGB yields to historic lows through its massive debt-buying scheme, a part of its extensive easing programme.