TOKYO, April 25 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday, in anticipation the Bank of Japan may not
enhance bond buying if it should further ease monetary policy at
its policy-setting meeting later in the week.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis
points at minus 0.080 percent, reaching an 11-day peak. The
30-year yield climbed 5 basis points to 0.385
percent.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that the BOJ is considering
further easing monetary policy by applying negative rates to its
lending for financial institutions. The central bank will
announce its policy decision after its two-day meeting ends on
Thursday.
"This suggests that the BOJ might not increase its bond
buying amount if it does ease, and investors with positions
centred in the 20-year zone are taking the opportunity to sell
them," said a dealer at a foreign brokerage in Tokyo.
The BOJ has played a key role in driving JGB yields to
historic lows through its massive debt-buying scheme, a part of
its extensive easing programme.
