TOKYO, April 28 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Thursday, with the superlong zone rallying after the Bank of Japan opted to hold policy steady instead of easing further as some had expected.

The yen soared and Japanese stocks slumped after the central bank confounded market expectations, despite the threat posed to Japan's fragile economic recovery by soft global demand, an unwelcome yen rise and weak consumption.

The BOJ's decision came after economic data showed consumer prices slipped last month at their fastest pace in three years and household spending fell at the fastest pace in a year. That kept alive expectations that the central bank could eventually take further stimulus steps.

Investors were also adjusting positions ahead of the Golden Week series of Japanese holidays that begins on Friday. Markets in Japan will be open as usual on May 2 and May 6, but many market participants often take the entire week off.

"The long end is rallying," said a strategist at a Japanese brokerage, and the "front end weakening a little, which is as expected."

The benchmark 10-year yield shed 1.5 basis points to minus 0.085 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.08 point at 151.49.

The 20-year yield skidded 4.5 basis points to 0.290 percent, while the 30-year yield fell 4 basis points to 0.335 percent.

But the 5-year yield added 1 basis point to minus 0.240 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)