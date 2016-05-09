TOKYO May 9 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Monday as Japanese equities firmed, though trading was
cautious ahead of the next day's 10-year auction.
The Nikkei stock index ended up 0.7 percent, as the
yen moved away from an 18-month high scaled last week.
JGBs also took cues from U.S. Treasuries that fell on Friday
after jobs data showed signs of wage growth, which could be an
early sign that inflation may finally be strengthening, as well
as comments from a top Federal Reserve official saying that two
U.S. interest rate hikes this year were still possible.
The Bank of Japan bought 790 billion yen of 1- to 5-year
JGBs and 400 billion yen of super-long JGBs under its asset
purchase programme on Monday.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus
0.110 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract ended down 0.07 point at 151.83.. On Tuesday,
Japan's Ministry of Finance will auction 2.4 trillion yen of
10-year JGBs.
The 20-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.235 percent
, after earlier nudging down to as much as 0.220
percent, a fresh low.
