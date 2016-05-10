TOKYO May 10 Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday as gains in equities offset solid results of a 10-year JGB auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to minus 0.095 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.03 point at 151.80. as the Nikkei stock index finished 2.2 percent higher.

Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 2.18 trillion of 10-year JGBs with a coupon of 0.1 percent. The lowest accepted price of 101.90 was in line with market expectations, and the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices came in at a tight 0.05, matching that of last month's sale.

The sale drew bids of 3.44 times the amount offered, indicating solid demand, though it was down from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.89 times.

The superlong zone underperformed, with the 20-year JGB yield adding 2.5 basis points to 0.260 percent, moving away from a record low of 0.220 percent touched in the previous session.

The 30-year JGB yield added 3 basis points to 0.310 percent .

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)