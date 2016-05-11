DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
TOKYO May 11 Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Wednesday, as caution took hold ahead of an upcoming 30-year debt auction.
Japanese shares also extended gains amid a broad reversal in the yen's recent appreciation, reducing investor demand for government bonds.
The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at minus 0.100 percent. The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.275 percent and the 30-year yield was up a basis point at 0.320 percent.
Japan's finance ministry will offer 800 billion yen ($7.35 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Thursday.
JGB losses were limited on Wednesday in the shorter-dated maturities as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation earlier in the day as a part of its extensive easing scheme.
($1 = 108.8400 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
