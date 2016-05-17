TOKYO May 17 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Tuesday as buoyant Tokyo stocks and an overnight
retreat by U.S. Treasuries put safe-haven debt under mild
pressure.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to minus 0.110 percent. June 10-year futures
lost 0.04 point to 151.91.
JGBs remained a favoured asset for many investors under the
Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing scheme, and Tuesday's
2.4 trillion yen ($22 billion) five-year debt auction drew ample
demand.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the five-year
sale dipped from 4.36 at the previous sale but was still a
relatively high 4.15.
The new five-years attracted demand from foreign investors
who are able to secure yen cheaply and domestic investors eyeing
to sell the JGBs at the BOJ's regular debt-buying operations,
dealers said.
Japan's Nikkei was last up 0.8 percent thanks to
overnight Wall Street gains and a weaker yen.
($1 = 108.9200 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)