TOKYO May 24 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Monday, staying comfortably near the
middle of their recent trading ranges that partly reflected
investor uncertainty over domestic economic policies.
The 10-year JGB yield stood flat at minus 0.105 percent
. It has moved between minus 0.135 and 0.080
percent for more than a month.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.260 percent. The 10-year JGB futures price added
0.04 point to 151.79 in thin trade.
Investors are on a holding pattern in part due to
uncertainty over the domestic policy outlook after Finance
Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday the government plans to go
ahead with a planned sales tax hike in April despite widespread
expectations it would be postponed.
Many investors expect Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to come up
with additional stimulus to support the economy to offset the
negative impact on the economy from the tax hike.
