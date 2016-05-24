TOKYO May 24 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, staying comfortably near the middle of their recent trading ranges that partly reflected investor uncertainty over domestic economic policies.

The 10-year JGB yield stood flat at minus 0.105 percent . It has moved between minus 0.135 and 0.080 percent for more than a month.

The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.260 percent. The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.04 point to 151.79 in thin trade.

Investors are on a holding pattern in part due to uncertainty over the domestic policy outlook after Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday the government plans to go ahead with a planned sales tax hike in April despite widespread expectations it would be postponed.

Many investors expect Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to come up with additional stimulus to support the economy to offset the negative impact on the economy from the tax hike.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)