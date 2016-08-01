TOKYO Aug 1 Japanese government bonds continued
to drop on Monday, sending the benchmark yield to a 5-week high,
after the Bank of Japan's policy easing steps on Friday
disappointed investors hoping for additional bond purchases.
The 10-year JGB yield added 4 basis points to minus 0.140
percent, after earlier rising as high as minus
0.130 percent earlier, its highest since June 23.
On Tuesday, Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.4
billion yen ($23.42 million) of 10-year JGBs.
September 10-year futures ended down 0.36 point at
152.24.
The superlong zone also weakened, with the 20-year JGB yield
rising 3 basis points to 0.210 percent and the
30-year JGB yield adding 2.5 basis points to
0.285 percent.
Earlier on Monday, the BOJ offered to buy 70 billion yen of
JGBs maturing within one year, 400 billion yen of 1- to 3-year
JGBs, and 420 billion yen of 3- to 5-year JGBs under its asset
purchasing programme.
On Friday, the BOJ increased its purchases of
exchange-traded funds but kept its base money target at 80
trillion yen and maintained its pace of purchases for other
assets, including JGBs.
The BOJ also said on Friday that it would double the size of
one of its dollar lending schemes to $24 billion from the
current $12 billion.
The one-year dollar/yen basis swap spread, or
the cost of swapping yen for dollars for a year, dropped to
around 70 basis points from around 77 basis points before the
BOJ decision.
($1 = 102.4700 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)