TOKYO Aug 4 Japanese government bonds mostly
edged lower on Thursday as investors took a breather ahead of
Friday's U.S. jobs data, though the benchmark 10-year JGB firmed
on dip-buying after its yield spiked to a 4 1/2-month high
earlier this week.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down
half a basis point to minus 0.095 percent, down from an earlier
high of minus 0.070 percent.
It jumped as high as minus 0.025 percent on Tuesday, when
JGBs marked their worst sell-off in more than three years on
concerns that the Bank of Japan might reduce the pace of its
aggressive JGB purchases.
"The JGB market has calmed down a lot, and people are now
waiting for the US nonfarm payrolls report," said Tadashi
Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge
Investments in Tokyo.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. non-farm
employment to have risen by 180,000 in July.
The yield curve steepened as pressure remained on superlong
maturities, with the 40-year JGB yield adding 3
basis points in thin volume trade to a four-month high of 0.450
percent.
Sources said earlier this week that the Japanese government
will issue several hundred billion yen 40-year-bonds as soon as
September to help fund its new 13.5 trillion yen stimulus
package.
The 20-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis points
to 0.285 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield
rose 3.5 basis points to 0.390 percent, its highest since April
25.
"Probably, until the 30-year auction, it will be like this,"
said Matsukawa, as investors looked to the outcome of the sale
to gauge supply conditions.
The Ministry of Finance will auction 800 billion yen ($7.90
billion) of 30-year JGBs on Aug. 9.
September 10-year futures were down 0.12 point in
afternoon trade at 151.47.
