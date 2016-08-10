TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday as the market tracked a rally in global debt, while a regular bond-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also lifted sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.100 percent.

The yield pulled further away from a 4-1/2-month high of minus 0.025 percent hit last week when the BOJ's underwhelming monetary easing decision and supply concerns - Japan will need to issue more debt to finance new stimulus steps - buffeted the market.

JGBs added to gains made on Tuesday, when they surged in relief after a 30-year bond auction drew ample investor demand.

Sovereign bonds rallied on Tuesday, with British Gilt yields sliding to record lows after the Bank of England was unable to find enough bond sellers at its debt purchasing operation.

The BOJ on Tuesday offered to buy a total of 1.14 trillion yen ($11.26 billion) of JGBs ranging in maturity from one out to 40 years. ($1 = 101.2600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)