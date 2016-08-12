TOKYO Aug 12 Prices of longer dated Japanese government bonds rose on Friday as the market took heart after seeing firm results to the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.110 percent after touching minus 0.115 percent, its lowest since Aug. 1.

The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.245 percent and the 30-year yield declined 3 basis points to 0.350 percent.

The BOJ on Friday offered to buy 430 billion yen ($4.21 billion) of 5-year to 10-year JGBs as part its regular debt-buying scheme.

The debt-buying operation helped offset some of the negative pressure from the overnight drop by U.S. Treasuries.

Treasury prices fell overnight on higher crude oil prices and after San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the central bank should raise interest rates this year. ($1 = 102.0500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)