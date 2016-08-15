TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday, after a report highlighted the side effects
of negative interest rates and clouded the outlook for the Bank
of Japan's easy monetary policy.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2.5
basis points at minus 0.085 percent, while the 20-year yield
edged up half a basis point to 0.250 percent.
Japan's financial watchdog estimates that negative interest
rates under the BOJ will reduce profits for the country's three
big banks by at least 300 billion yen ($2.96 billion) for the
year through March 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Saturday.
"The market likely pondered the possibility of the BOJ
refraining from taking interest rates deeper into the negative
following the report," said a dealer at a domestic securities
house.
The BOJ implemented negative interest rates in February in a
bid to boost the economy, under which it charges banks for
parking some of their excess reserves at the central bank.
Much of the JGB yield curve fell into the negative, with
yields sliding to record lows, after the BOJ adopted negative
rates.
JGBs were unfazed by Monday's data which showed Japan's
economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in the second quarter,
compared with a median forecast for a 0.7 percent expansion.
The market took the GDP figures in stride as it is more
focused on the BOJ's comprehensive policy review in September
and whether the central bank will suggest any change in
strategy.
($1 = 101.3200 yen)
