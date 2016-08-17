TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday, with the market tracking an overnight
retreat by U.S. Treasuries.
A bounce by Tokyo equities also dented the appeal of
safe-haven debt and weighed on JGBs.
Mid-term JGBs also sagged on caution ahead of Thursday's
five-year debt auction, with the five-year yield
rising 1.5 basis points to minus 0.160 percent.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5
basis points to minus 0.085 percent. The 20-year yield
also climbed 1.5 basis points, to 0.285 percent.
Treasuries slipped on Tuesday, with the two-year yield
touching a near-three-week high as comments from two top Federal
Reserve officials rekindled bets the U.S. central bank may raise
interest rates by year-end.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting
following the previous day's fall to a 1-week low.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)