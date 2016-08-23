TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese government bonds firmed on Tuesday, as strong demand at a 20-year JGB auction and a downturn in Tokyo equities lifted bond market sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.090 percent, down from an earlier high of minus 0.075 percent.

September 10-year futures ended up 0.25 point at their session high of 151.56.

Yields in the superlong zone also came off session highs after the auction results, with the 20-year JGB yield down 3 basis points at 0.260 percent, below an earlier high of 0.290 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.315 percent after earlier rising as high as 0.360 percent.

The Ministry of Finance offered 1.1 trillion yen ($10.99 billion) of 20-year JGBs with a 0.2 percent coupon.

The notes sold at the lowest price of 98.35, drawing bids of 3.87 times the amount offered, improving from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.46 times.

The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed sharply to 0.03, compared with that of last month's offering at 0.17, indicating stronger demand for the bonds.

Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 0.6 percent.

($1 = 100.0900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)