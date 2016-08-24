TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Wednesday as a rise in Tokyo stocks pressured safe-haven debt.

The super-long JGB maturities were steady, supported by positive momentum from the previous day's strong 20-year bond auction results.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.170 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield was up a basis point at minus 0.085 percent.

The 20-year yield was unchanged at 0.255 percent.

The market was range-bound ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's appearance on Friday at an annual meeting for global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Japanese government is expected to approve later on Wednesday a draft for a 3.28 trillion yen ($32.71 billion)supplementary budget to help fund its stimulus package, mostly financed by bonds.

JGBs showed little reaction as the budget amount was in line with expectations.

The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent thanks to a pullback by the yen against the dollar.

