TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese government bond futures
edged up on Thursday as the market took heart following firm
investor demand at a liquidity-enhancing auction.
September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.04 point at
151.50, with caution before Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
speech at a central bankers' meeting on Friday preventing
further gains.
The finance ministry sold 500 billion yen ($4.98 billion) of
off-the-run JGBs on Thursday in a regular auction designed to
enhance liquidity in the market.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged
at minus 0.085 percent.
($1 = 100.5000 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)