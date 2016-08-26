HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday, with the market tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries.
Sentiment was cautious with some bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to strike a hawkish tone later in the day, along with other policymakers who have expressed such views over the past week.
Yellen will speak at an annual gathering of world central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.075 percent and the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.265 percent.
Treasuries retreated on Thursday on weak auction results for new seven-year notes and on jitters ahead of Yellen's speech. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy is expected to grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year, the finance ministry said in its pre-budget Economic Survey on Tuesday, roughly in line with this year's expected 7.1 percent.