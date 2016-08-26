TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday, with the market tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries.

Sentiment was cautious with some bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to strike a hawkish tone later in the day, along with other policymakers who have expressed such views over the past week.

Yellen will speak at an annual gathering of world central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.075 percent and the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.265 percent.

Treasuries retreated on Thursday on weak auction results for new seven-year notes and on jitters ahead of Yellen's speech. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)