TOKYO Aug 29 Japanese government bond prices
slipped across the board on Monday, with lacklustre results for
the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation and a retreat
by Treasuries weighing on the market.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at
minus 0.065 percent and the 30-year yield
rose 3 basis points to 0.375 percent.
Yields rose after the BOJ's offer to buy 320 billion yen
($3.13 billion) of 10-year to 25-year JGBs indicated relatively
strong investor selling pressure.
U.S. Treasury prices fell, with yields rose to more than
one-month highs on Friday as investors considered whether the
Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its
September meeting, after hawkish but noncommittal comments by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
($1 = 102.22 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)