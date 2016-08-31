TOKYO Aug 31 Japanese government bonds fell on
Wednesday, as equities got a tailwind from a weaker yen and
reduced the safe-haven appeal of government debt.
The Nikkei stock index ended up 1 percent at a more
than two-week high, as the dollar rose to a one-month high
against the yen.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5
basis points at minus 0.065 percent, while September 10-year
futures ended down 0.10 point at 151.41.
The Ministry of Finance will hold its monthly auction of
10-year JGBs on Thursday.
The yield curve modestly steepened, with the 20-year JGB
yield adding 2.5 basis points to 0.335 percent
and the 30-year JGB yield also rising 2.5 basis
points to 0.420 percent.
Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo told a news
conference after meeting business leaders in Niigata, northern
Japan on Wednesday that he saw no signs now the bank was
reaching its limits in buying bonds or deepening negative rates.
Downbeat economic data provided some support for JGBs.
Growth in Japan's industrial output unexpectedly ground to a
halt in July after June's gains, underscoring the fragility of
factory activity.
Japanese fund managers increased exposure to bonds in their
model portfolios in August while trimming their stock holdings
to the lowest level on record over the past five years amid
monetary policy uncertainty at home, a Reuters survey published
on Wednesday showed.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)