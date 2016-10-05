TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Wednesday, taking their cue from a jump in U.S. Treasury
yields overnight, while the yield curve steepened as the Bank of
Japan refrained from buying in the superlong zone in its
purchase operations.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point (bp) to
minus 0.065 percent, while December 10-year
futures ended down 0.04 point at 152.06.
The central bank offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.89
billion) of JGBs maturing in 1 to 3 years, 420 billion yen of 3-
to 5-year JGBs, 410 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 5 to 10
years, and 25 billion yen of inflation-linked JGBs.
"Some people expected a superlong term operation, but the
BOJ didn't offer to buy any today," leading that zone to
modestly underperform, said Keiko Onogi, senior strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
The 20-year JGB yield added 3 bps to 0.380 percent
, while the 30-year yield rose 4 bps to 0.495
percent.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields rose to nearly two-week
highs after a Bloomberg report that the European Central Bank
may taper asset purchases spooked investors.
An ECB media officer tweeted later on Tuesday, however, that
the central bank's decision-making body has not discussed
reducing the pace of its monthly bond buying.
($1 = 102.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)