(Updates with JGB futures closing price, Kuroda comments)
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese government bonds firmed
on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield edging down to a
four-month low, taking cues from U.S. Treasury yields and
reduced purchases by the Bank of Japan in its bond-buying
operations.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to
0.020 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1, while
10-year JGB futures finished up 0.22 point at 150.90
after earlier touching 150.97, their highest since Nov. 15.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped overnight as fresh concerns
about the French presidential election and possible U.S.
military action against Syria and North Korea spurred safe-haven
demand, and continued to drop in Asian trading.
The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 2.290 percent
, down from the U.S. close of 2.315 percent on
Tuesday.
The Bank of Japan also trimmed its purchases of Japanese
government bonds with three to five years left to maturity on
Wednesday, buying 350 billion yen of them in its regular
operations, down from 380 billion in previous operations.
"Overall, there was limited reaction to the BOJ, as the
market focuses on Treasuries, whose yields appear to have moved
into a new range," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income
investment in Tokyo at PineBridge Investments.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell 2.5 basis
points to 0.585 percent, its lowest since
mid-January. The 30-year yield also shed 2.5 basis points to
0.810 percent after falling as low as 0.805
percent earlier, its deepest trough since late February.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday
that he will continue with the central bank's quantitative
easing and JGB yield curve control policy to meet its 2 percent
inflation target.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)