Bank of America to lay off more workers
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese government bond yields brushed a five-month low of zero percent on Tuesday, taking cues from an overnight rally in U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point at 0.005 percent after briefly dipping to zero percent, its lowest since mid-November.
Longer-dated JGBs were also supported as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation on Tuesday targeting those maturities.
The JGB market showed little reaction to the government nominating on Monday a reflation-minded economist and an executive from a megabank that has been critical of radical monetary easing to join the BOJ's nine-member board.
Analysts see the choices as maintaining the status quo of monetary policy, which BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda already has a large sway over.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-month lows overnight as nervousness ahead of France's first round of presidential elections this weekend and ongoing geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
TOKYO, June 15 The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data left investors wondering if the Federal Reserve would be able to follow up its latest rate hike with another later this year.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, NABARD Chairman HK Bhanwala to inaugurate bank's corporate office in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Sing