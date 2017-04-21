TOKYO, April 21 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday, having erased earlier losses when
the Bank of Japan's buying in long-dated bonds attracted limited
selling.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs stood flat at 0.010
percent, not far from five-month low of zero
percent touched earlier this week.
The price of 10-year JGB futures was up 0.02 point at 151.13
after a fall to 151.02 in earlier trade, which had
taken its cue from a fall in U.S. Treasuries.
The BOJ's buying of 10-25 year and 25-40 year JGBs attracted
selling of less than three times the BOJ's buying. So far this
month, the BOJ's buying in those maturities has mostly drawn
offers of more than three times amount sought by the BOJ.
Following the operation, the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis
point to 0.540 percent, its lowest since early
December.
The 30-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.740 percent
.
The market has been supported since a U.S. missile attack on
a Syrian government airfield earlier this month raised worries
about further escalation in tensions in the Middle East,
compounded by heightened tensions around North Korea.
