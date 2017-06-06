GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
TOKYO, June 6 Japanese government bond prices inched down on Tuesday with the market weighed down by an overnight slip in U.S. Treasuries, although firm demand for new 30-year debt helped contain the losses.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was half a basis point higher at 0.050 percent. The 20-year yield was unchanged at 0.560 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 800 billion yen ($7.28 billion) 30-year JGB auction rose to 3.63 from 3.35 at the previous sale.
The new JGBs were seen to have attracted ample investor demand as the 30-years had become relatively cheap compared to other super longs like the 20-years.
Treasury debt prices fell on Monday, as investors booked profits after gains the previous session on a U.S. employment report that underwhelmed expectations and suggested a more cautious Federal Reserve policy beyond June. ($1 = 109.8400 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.