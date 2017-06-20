TOKYO, June 20 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Tuesday as the market was pressured by rallying Tokyo
shares and an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries, although
firm demand at a liquidity-enhancing debt auction helped limit
losses.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis
point to 0.055 percent. The 20-year yield was
last unchanged at 0.560 percent after rising to 0.570 percent
earlier in the session.
The finance ministry offered 500 billion yen ($4.48
billion)of off-the-run JGBs on Tuesday, which was seen to have
attracted short-covering demand from investors. The ministry
regularly conducts such auctions designed to improve market
liquidity.
The Nikkei rose to a near two-year peak on a weaker
yen and an overnight rise by the S&P 500 and the Dow
to record highs.
Treasury prices slid on Monday after New York Federal
Reserve President William Dudley struck a hawkish tone on
monetary policy, bolstering expectations that the central bank
will continue to boost interest rates.
($1 = 111.6800 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)