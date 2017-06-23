TOKYO, June 23 Japanese government bond prices
dipped across the board on Friday, with days of flattening in
the yield curve partially reversed following weak results at the
Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation.
The five-year yield was up half a basis point
at a six-month high of minus 0.070 percent.
The benchmark 10-year yield also rose half a
basis point, to 0.055 percent.
The 30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to
0.795 percent, pulling away from a near two-month low of 0.780
percent plumbed on Thursday.
The BOJ on Friday offered to buy 100 billion yen ($898.4
million) of JGBs with maturities exceeding 25 years and the
bid-to-cover ratio rose to 4.5 from around 3 at the previous
auction.
The higher bid-to-cover ratio showed that there were more
investors willing to sell super long JGBs compared with last
week, when the previous operation was conducted.
The price rise by super long JGBs this week was in turn seen
to have made the maturities more vulnerable to selling by
investors.
The five-year/20-year JGB yield spread stood at 63.5 basis
points from Thursday's 62.5 basis points, which was its
narrowest since December.
The JGB yield curve tracked the flattening of the U.S. yield
this week, although domestic factors also played a role as short
to medium term yields rose to multiple-month highs.
Short-to-mid-term JGB yields have edged up slowly but
steadily over the past few months as the central bank has
trimmed the amount of bonds of these maturities it buys.
The BOJ has been cutting back its buying of bills and
shorter-dated debt at regular JGB-buying operations in an
attempt to improve market liquidity, which had practically dried
up under its extensive easing scheme.
The yield rise, however, has been taken in stride within the
JGB market.
"The five-year yield may have risen but a sudden spike
appears unlikely at the moment, as the 10-year yield further
down the curve is anchored near zero percent under the BOJ's
policy," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
($1 = 111.3100 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)