TOKYO, July 4 Long-dated Japanese government
bonds eased slightly on Tuesday as worries that the world's
central banks may be winding up their loose monetary policies
kept investors on edge.
The auction of 2.2 trillion yen of 10-year JGBs held on
Tuesday attracted strong demand as investors see limited
downside in their prices, and upside in yields, given the Bank
of Japan's commitment to keep the 10-year yield around zero
percent.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood flat at
0.080 percent, off a 3 1/2-month high of 0.085 percent hit last
week.
The auction attracted bids 4.77 times the offer, the highest
bid-to-cover ratio in more than a decade. The lowest accepted
price was slightly stronger than market expectations.
But yields on longer-dated bonds rose as investors were more
worried about Thursday's auction of 30-year JGBs, on which the
BOJ does not have an explicit yield target and has less control.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.600 percent
while the 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to
0.865 percent, a three-month high.
"Because of the BOJ's yield curve control, 10-year bonds
were easier to buy. On the other hand, investors remain wary of
30-year bonds as volatility in global bond markets has risen and
U.S. bond yields have not stopped rising," said Naoya Oshikubo,
yen rates strategist at Barclays.
Global bond yields have risen sharply after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said last Tuesday that the ECB could
adjust its policies.
Policymakers from the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada
also signalled they could raise interest rates, fuelling worries
about tighter monetary conditions globally.
The 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 to 150.15.
The market was little affected by rising geopolitical
tensions in Asia after North Korea test-fired an
intermediate-range ballistic missile and a U.S. warship sailed
near a disputed island in the South China Sea.
