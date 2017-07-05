TOKYO, July 5 Japanese government bonds slid on
Wednesday as weak results of the Bank of Japan's bond operation
weighed on a market already under pressure from expectations
that some of the world's major central banks are moving to
tighten monetary policy.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures price slipped
0.17 point to 149.98, closing at the lowest level since
mid-March. Trading volume hit 30,835 lots, about 50 percent
above the average so far this year.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB rose 1.0 basis point
to 0.085 percent , matching a 3 1/2-month high
touched last week.
The BOJ's purchase of 280 billion yen ($2.47 billion) JGBs
with one- to three-years left to maturity attracted selling of
1.162 trillion yen, the biggest amount for the buying in those
maturities since May 24.
The accepted rates were also higher than market
expectations.
"There appear to be some people who couldn't sell the bonds
to the BOJ and are saddled with long positions," said a trader
at a Japanese brokerage.
As a result, the two-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to
minus 0.120 percent. The five-year yield rose 1.0
basis point to minus 0.060 percent.
Both yields are not far from what traders see as the BOJ's
defence line, or the levels at which the BOJ offered to buy an
unlimited amount in November, namely minus 0.09 percent in the
two-year yield and minus 0.04 percent in the five-year yield.
Few market players are eager to test the BOJ's resolve at
present, but further increases in U.S. and European bond yields
could prompt the Japanese market to test those levels again,
some market players said.
Yields on U.S. and European bonds have risen sharply over
the past week after policymakers at the European Central Bank,
the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada all signalled they
could tighten their policies.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.600 percent
, while the 30-year yield ticked up 1.0 basis
point to 0.865 percent ahead of Thursday's
30-year JGB auction.
($1 = 113.19 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)