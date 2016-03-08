TOKYO, March 8 Japanese government bond yields fell to fresh record lows on Tuesday as Tokyo shares fell to a one-week low and generated bids for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.5 basis point to a new record low of minus 0.085 percent.

The 20-year yield dropped 5.5 basis points to 0.365 percent, also a fresh record trough, in reaction to a well-received 30-year debt auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 800 billion yen ($7.08 billion) 30-year offering was a solid 4.21, compared to 3.04 from the previous sale in December.

Dealers said the new 30-years were auctioned at relatively expensive levels but nevertheless attracted investor demand as the maturities still offered positive yields.

JGBs with maturities of up to 11 years are now trading at negative yields under the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

The Nikkei fell to a near one-week low as a stronger yen kept investors on edge, dragging down stocks across the board. ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)