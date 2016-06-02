TOKYO, June 2 Strong demand at an auction of
10-year Japanese government bonds supported the market on
Thursday, though gains in most tenors evaporated as investors
locked in gains.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen ($22.00
billion) of 10-year JGBs with a 0.1 percent coupon.
The notes sold at a low of 101.94, and drew bids of 4.11
times the amount offered, the highest in nearly two years and
well above the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.44 times.
The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
shrank to 0.02 from 0.05 at last month's offering, indicating
higher demand for the bonds.
The benchmark 10-year yield edged up half a
basis point to minus 0.115 percent after dropping as low as
minus 0.125 percent earlier, while June 10-year futures
ended down 0.10 point at 151.97.
The superlong zone firmed, with the 30-year JGB yield
falling half a basis point to 0.315 percent.
The safe-haven appeal of bonds supported the market, as
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 2.3 percent on a
resurgent yen, which rose to a two-week high against the dollar.
The yen drew added strength from comments by Bank of Japan
board member Takehiro Sato, who said on Thursday that he was
opposed to deepening negative interest rates.
($1 = 109.0800 yen)
