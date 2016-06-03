TOKYO, June 3 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. non-farm
payrolls later in the day for more clues on the timing of
Federal Reserve increase rate hikes.
The five-year yield and benchmark 10-year
yield were flat at minus 0.225 percent and minus
0.100 percent, respectively.
The Bank of Japan bought more than a trillion yen of one- to
10-year JGBs in a regular debt buying operation, helping to
offset some of the negative pressure from higher Tokyo stocks.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have
added 164,000 jobs in May, up slightly from 160,000 in April.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)