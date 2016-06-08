TOKYO, June 8 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Wednesday, taking their cue from a rebound in equities,
but trade was overshadowed by news that a primary dealer is set
to quit in the latest reaction to the central bank's negative
interest rate policy.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the core banking unit of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, is expected to give
up its role as one of the 22 primary dealers of Japanese
government bonds as early as July, according to a source.
A MUFG spokesman confirmed that the banking unit was
considering the move but declined to comment further.
Analysts said the move is not expected to have an immediate
impact on the JGB market as the central bank is aggressively
buying bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, but
some market watchers said the long-term implications for demand
were worrying.
"The MUFG news didn't have an real effect at all on today's
trading, but of course it's a big topic of conversation," said a
fixed income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
"It's a surprise, because it's one of the leading banks, and
I'm wondering what other megabanks will do," he said.
The benchmark 10-year yield edged up 1 basis
point to minus 0.115 percent.
June 10-year futures ended down 0.16 point at
152.00, well below their session high of 152.18 touched in
morning trade.
The 20-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.225 percent
after earlier setting a record low of 0.205
percent.
The Bank of Japan's negative interest rate implemented in
February has pushed yields on most JGBs below zero. Japanese
banks have drastically reduced their JGB holdings since the BOJ
began its aggressive stimulus programme in 2013.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the
Japanese government would continue to conduct an appropriate
government bond management policy through close dialogue with
markets to secure stable absorption of government debt.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 0.9 percent,
turning positive as investors focused on the bright spots in
China's trade figures. China's imports beat forecasts in May,
adding to hopes that the economy may be stabilising even though
exports fell more than expected.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)