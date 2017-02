TOKYO, June 10 The yield on the benchmark Japanese government bond fell to a record low on Friday, as bond prices took their cues from a rise in U.S. Treasuries in the previous session.

The 10-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to minus 0.140 percent.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury yields fell to the lowest levels since February, as falling oil and stock prices increased demand for safe-haven debt amid concerns about global growth.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)