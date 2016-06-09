TOKYO, June 9 Japanese government bonds were
higher on Thursday, led by 5-year JGBs after strong demand at an
auction of those notes.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen ($22.51
billion) of 5-year JGBs with a 0.10 percent coupon.
The notes sold at a low price of 101.67, and drew bids of
4.66 times the amount offered, above the previous sale's
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.15 times.
The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
shrank to 0.01 from 0.02 at last month's offering, indicating
higher demand for the bonds.
The 5-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.240
percent.
The benchmark 10-year yield edged down half a
basis point to minus 0.120 percent, while June 10-year futures
added 0.13 point to 152.13.
Also underpinning demand for safe-haven fixed-income assets,
data released early in the session showed Japan's core machinery
orders tumbled more than expected in April by the most in two
years.
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on
Thursday that the central bank was ready to expand monetary
stimulus further if needed to achieve its price target.
Some indicators suggest there has been a decline in bond
market liquidity this year, so the central bank will continue to
carefully monitor the JGB market, Nakaso said in a speech to
business leaders in Akita, northeastern Japan.
($1 = 106.6100 yen)
