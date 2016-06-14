TOKYO, June 14 Japanese government bond yields
dropped to new record lows on Tuesday as fears that Britain will
vote to leave the European Union hurt equities and sent
investors scurrying into safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell as low
as minus 0.170 percent, before edging back to minus 0.165
percent.
The 20-year yield was down half a basis point
at 0.165 percent after touching 0.155 percent, also a fresh
record low.
JGB yields pulled back slightly from record lows after the
Bank of Japan did not conduct a regular debt-buying operation on
Tuesday as some in the market had expected.
JGBs were bound in tight range as a wait-and-see mood
prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
starting later on Tuesday.
Investors are also looking to the Bank of Japan's policy
decision on Thursday. Most economists polled by Reuters expect
the BOJ to keep settings unchanged this month but ease again at
its meeting in late July.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to a two-month low.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)