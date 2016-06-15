TOKYO, June 15 The yields on benchmark and
superlong Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on
Wednesday, as risk-averse investors continued to seek the
perceived safety of sovereign debt.
The 10-year JGB yield skidded 1 basis point to minus 0.180
percent.
The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.150 percent
, while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to
0.220 percent.
Asian shares wallowed around three-week lows
as investors worried about the possible impact of a "Leave"
outcome if British voters decide to exit the European Union at
next week's referendum.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)