TOKYO, June 15 The yields on benchmark and
superlong Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on
Wednesday, as risk-averse investors continued to seek the
perceived safety of sovereign debt.
In the previous session, the 10-year German Bund yield
dipped into negative territory for the first time
as investors focused on the possible outcome of Britain's June
23 vote on whether to leave or remain in the European Union.
The 10-year JGB yield skidded 2.5 basis points to minus
0.195 percent. June 10-year futures
gained 0.26 point to end at 152.72.
The 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.140 percent
after touching a record low 0.135 percent
earlier, while the 30-year yield fell 2 basis points to a record
low of 0.210 percent.
The 5-year yield shed 1 basis point to a record low of
minus 0.290 percent
Investors lost their appetite for risk as they worried about
the possible impact of a "Leave" outcome if British voters
decide to exit the EU.
"It is difficult to imagine JGB yields rising from these
levels anytime soon, and in fact, many investors believe they
have deeper to go into negative territory," said a debt manager
at a Japanese investment firm in Tokyo.
Bank of Japan buying operations underpinned the market as
usual, investors said. Under its asset purchase programme, the
central bank offered to buy 350 billion yen ($3.29 billion) of
JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-
to 5-year zone, 220 billion yen of JGBs in the 10- to 25-year
zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in more than 25
years.
Japan's central bank will conclude a two-day policy meeting
on Thursday, and is widely expected to hold steady until after
the British referendum despite signs of weakening inflation.
($1 = 106.2600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)